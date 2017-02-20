Man from Falls Church wins $100,000 playing Cash 5

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (VA Lottery/WRIC) — A Falls Church man discovered he had matched all five numbers to win $100,000 in the Cash 5 game. Suraj Kanojia’s immediate reaction was to burst out laughing.

It all happened with a ticket he bought for the February 3 day drawing at the 7-Eleven at 6730 Lee Highway in Arlington.

He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket. The winning numbers were 1-13-16-23-28.

Kanojia said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

