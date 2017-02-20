It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Give your furry friend extra treats and cuddles because February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day!

Your pets

According to the Nature’s Recipe Love Your Pet Day National Survey, 26 percent of Americans consider their dog to be their best friend.

Here are the top 5 reasons why American’s love their dogs:

  1. My dog gives me unconditional love (57 percent)
  2. My dog helps comfort me when I’m sad (45 percent)
  3. My dog makes me look forward to coming home (33 percent)
  4. My dog helps me be a more loving as a person (27 percent)
  5. My dog teaches me to be more patient (26 percent)

