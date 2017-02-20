Henrico band director inspires students to find their inner musician

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Good Morning Richmond is taking a look at teachers who are going above and beyond the classroom.

8News anchor Amanda Malkowski met a teacher from Tuckahoe Middle School who is inspiring students to find their inner musician.

Malkowski said it was hard to believe most of the kids have only been playing for a few months.

“It gets a little bit complicated sometimes cause there’s a lot of different musical sections and we all have to play at once,” 6th grader Charlie Collins said. “So it’s a relief when we finally play a song perfectly from beginning to end.”

The students credit their band director Kirkland Jackson for making it happen.

Jackson says for him and his students, it’s about much more than music.

“Music education teaches students a lot about hard work and discipline,” Jackson said.

Each student, whether they’re in the beginner band, intermediate band, jazz band, or the drum line, gets individual instruction to help them improve.

“It’s something that just really clicked for me. I just really enjoyed it,” said 8th grader Andrew Russell. “It was something I really enjoyed doing and could see myself doing for a long time.”

Jackson says each performance and practice help the students grow as musicians and as people.

“Music education teaches students a lot about hard work and discipline,” Jackson said. “It’s an area where they can shine, and I feel like I’m always inspired to help my kids achieve their goals.”

If you know someone going above and beyond the classroom, 8News wants to know. It can be a teacher, a librarian, a custodian or whoever. Send us an email at iReport8@wric.com.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.