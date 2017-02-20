FBI releases new information regarding missing Prince William Co. juvenile

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department, Virginia State Police and FBI are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile who is believed to be in danger.

According to Prince William County Police, Makayla Mattei left her home located in the 2800 block of Banks Ct in Dumfries around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 17. She is in need of medication that she takes for a serious medical condition.

Law enforcement officials believe Mattei is traveling with Meti Metsla, an Estonian National.

She is described as a black 15-year-old female, 5’4″, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Makayla was last seen wearing dark colored leggings, a pink zip-up Georgia State hoodie and a black Georgia State backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts to call (703)-792-6500.

