Crews battle fire at mobile home park in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home park in Chesterfield County Monday morning.
The fire is located at 6811 Jefferson Davis Highway. According to Lt. Elmore, firefighters received the call at 5:36 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
No injuries are being reported.
8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is on the scene to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
