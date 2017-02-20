Colonial Heights offering new prekindergarten program

Colonial Heights, VA (WRIC) – Colonial Heights Public Schools is offering a new prekindergarten program for 4-year-old children. The goal of the program is to provide a healthy learning environment for children whose social or economic conditions may put them at risk for poor school performance.

Enrollment priority is given to children with the greatest number of factors impacting their environment. Factors considered include income level of the guardian, education level of the guardian, child characteristics and family stress.

The class will be held at Lakeview Elementary School and North Elementary School and will operate on the same calendar and school schedule as the elementary schools.

Each class is limited to 18 students. The program does not operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible participants must have children who are legal residents of Colonial Heights and must be four years of age.

Applications are available at all elementary schools: Lakeview, North, Tussing, and the Schools Administration Offices at 512 Boulevard or online at www.colonialhts.net. Applications should be returned to any elementary school or the Schools Administration Offices. Deadline for returning applications is April 28, 2017.

