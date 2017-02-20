Boy battling cancer receives special homecoming from hospital

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — It was a happy homecoming in Mechanicsville on Monday for a local firefighter’s son battling cancer.

Last week, three-year-old Caleb Lambert began his cancer treatments and he’s been at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU ever since.

On Monday, ‘Team Caleb’ was in Mechanicsville as the family came home from the hospital. Caleb’s parents said the amount of support they’ve received from the community is overwhelming.

“I feel speechless,” said Caleb’s mother, Kimberly Lambert. “This whole week has been a whirlwind.”

The Lambert family took Caleb home from the hospital for the first time in over a week Monday afternoon, but this trip was extra special. Caleb was escorted by fire trucks, ambulances and police from Hanover, Henrico and Richmond.

“I know that it meant a lot to him and I think later he will start to think about it,” Lambert said.

Fire trucks have been a staple in Caleb’s life, both his father and grandfather work in Richmond at Fire Station One.

Caleb’s grandfather, Mike Martin, said it’s the support from the fire department that’s been extra special.

“It’s a brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood and that support is part of the benefit you hope and pray you never have to take advantage of it,” Mike Martin said.

They are thankful for all this support and love to help make Caleb’s day a little brighter.

“Honestly that’s all we are looking for,” Martin said. “Just to make him forget for just a split second what he’s going through.”

Going forward, Caleb will have to go back to the hospital for treatment every 28 days and also check in with the clinic once or twice a week in between that.

“It’s just going to be a real lifestyle change for us as a family and a new normal we have to figure out,” Lambert said.

The family said they can’t thank the community enough for all their prayers.

“We are so beyond grateful for everyone who has been showing their support,” Lambert said.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Caleb and his family, click here to donate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.