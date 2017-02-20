8News at the Box Office: ‘The Great Wall,’ ‘Fist Fight’ and ‘A Cure for Wellness’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In entertainment news, Jason Bourne is back battling dragons at the theaters this week.

Matt Damon is trying to keep his feet out of the fire in the new action epic “The Great Wall.”

He’s battling fire-breathing dragons and other beasts that are trying to invade China.

The film, shot entirely in China, costars Willem Dafoe and is rated PG-13.

It’s not the kids, but the teachers who are going mano y mano in “Fist Fight.”

Charlie Day plays the new teacher who accidentally gets a fellow teacher, played by Ice Cube, fired. To get revenge, Cube’s character challenges him to a fist fight on the playground after school.

The comedy, co-starring Tracy Morgan is rated R.

“A Cure for Wellness” finds an ambitious young corporate executive who flies off to the Swiss Alps to try and get the company CEO released from a mysterious rehab center.

Things aren’t what they seem and he ends up in the fight of his life.

The thriller stars Jason Isaacs and is rated R.

Even with all the new competition, las week’s number one movie “The Lego Batman Movie” is expected to top the box office again. How much will it make?

We’ll check those box office numbers on Monday morning on Good Morning Richmond.

