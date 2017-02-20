$403 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you want a shot at winning your way to an early retirement, you may want to pick up a Powerball ticket or two this week. No one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night. The top prize now stands at $403 million dollars.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Powerball game were: 03-07-09-31-33. The Powerball was 20 and the Power Play was 3.

Nine Powerball tickets came within one number of winning the grand prize. Six of those players will receive a $1 million prize and three who used the Power Play option will take home $2 million dollars. Those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Maryland, News Jersey and Louisiana.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. You can catch the winning numbers during 8News at 11. Tickets are on sale until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

