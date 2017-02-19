Henrico County mom arrested for DWI with kids in the vehicle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated with her two young children in the vehicle.

Chanel Nicole Millington was pulled over around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for speeding at Hungary Spring Road near Eunice Drive.

The officer recognized that Millington had been drinking gave her a field sobriety test.

Millington was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence – 1st offense, 2 counts of child abuse/neglect and speeding.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.