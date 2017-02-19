Henrico County mom arrested for DWI with kids in the vehicle

Chanel Millington was arrested early Sunday morning for DUI. Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. (Image courtesy of Henrico County Police)
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated with her two young children in the vehicle.

Chanel Nicole Millington was pulled over around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for speeding at Hungary Spring Road near Eunice Drive.

The officer recognized that Millington had been drinking gave her a field sobriety test.

Millington was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence – 1st offense, 2 counts of child abuse/neglect and speeding.

