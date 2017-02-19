Virginia’s Auto Trade Show takes over the Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Virginia’s auto trade show is taking over the Greater Richmond Convention Center this weekend.

Hundreds of the hottest cars and trucks will be on display.

Some of you can even get your hands on the keys of a few of the vehicles to go on a test drive.

Organizers have dozens of high-class cars – from the famed James Bond car to a limited edition Rouge One crossover.

The show is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.

