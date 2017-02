RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stone Brewing celebrated its first full year in Richmond Saturday afternoon.

The celebration also doubled as a customer appreciation day.

The craft brewery even brought in actors dressed as historical figures to mark the occasion.

A portion of the proceeds from beer sales went to local organizations.

