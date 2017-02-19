RPD: Man shot in leg in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police report that a man was shot in the City’s north side around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that the man was shot in the leg and that his injuries are nonlife-threatening.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Culpepper Street.

Police are still early in their investigation and were unable to provide a possible motive in the incident.

