Police: Woman found shot to death in Ashland Walmart parking lot

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Ashland are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a Walmart parking lot Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 145 Carter Parkway at roughly 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound inside her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 798-1227.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

