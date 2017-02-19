Petersburg block evacuated after car wrecks, causing major gas leak

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police temporarily evacuated an entire city block Sunday afternoon after a driver crashed between two houses, snapping a gas main.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of West Washington Street around 3 p.m., resulting in a massive gas leak.

Police said that residents were evacuated as a precaution while they waited for the gas company to come make the necessary repairs.

Columbia Gas of Virginia eventually arrived and were able to stop the leak sometime before 6 p.m.

It is unclear at this time how many people were impacted by the incident, but all residents who were evacuated have been allowed back in their homes.

Police did not say whether the driver will face any charges as a result of the accident.

