Midlothian Athletic Club hosts event to support adaptive sports

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Paralyzed Veterans of America, Mid-Atlantic Rim Riders wheelchair basketball team and the Midlothian Athletic Club played a friendly game of hoops Saturday to show how playing adaptive sports can make a world of difference in our community.

“When I set up the staff for participation, the team filled up instantly with staff that wanted to participate and be apart of this great event and have been looking forward to it for weeks and to be a part of this game tonight,” Robert Goodman from the Midlothian Athletic Club said.

Robert Satterwhite, the president of the PVA, Mid-Atlantic emphasized the importance of such sports.

“Adaptive sports are the backbone of rehabilitation of many of our veterans,” Satterwhite said. “But also the foundation to support a healthy and well-balanced life as we continue to age.”

