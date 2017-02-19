Man, woman treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Richmond’s West End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Officials report that a man and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Richmond’s West End.

The fire happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Kensington Avenue, and when crews arrived they found a man outside of the house with his dog.

Crews immediately entered the residence where they began attacking the fire. Once inside, they found the female who was unharmed other than having inhaled smoke.

The man was later transported for further observation, but the lady stayed at the scene.

The fire was marked under control around 7 a.m.

It is unclear at this time whether the residents were displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.