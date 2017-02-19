Half of all Richmond Chipotle profits to go to Children’s Hospital Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today Richmonders are putting their money where their mouth is to help the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Chipotles throughout the area will be donating 50 percent of all sales to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
It’s the region’s only full-service children’s hospital.
Since 2010, the Children’s Hospital Foundation has pledged over $62 million to support the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
Participating locations:
- 810 W. GRACE ST., RICHMOND, VA 23220
- 10 N NANSEMOND ST., TENANT D, RICHMOND, VA 23221
- 4930 W. BROAD ST., RICHMOND, VA 23230
- 7106 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, SUITE A, RICHMOND, VA 23225
- 7000 FOREST AVE, SUITE 900, RICHMOND, VA 23230
- 9200 STONY POINT PARKWAY, RICHMOND, VA 23235
- 8955 STAPLES MILL ROAD, RICHMOND, VA 23228
- 1070 VIRGINIA CENTER PARKWAY, GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059
- 11440 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, RICHMOND, VA 23235
- 10501 W. BROAD ST., GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
- 10501 W. BROAD ST., GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
- 11728 W. BROAD ST., RICHMOND, VA 23233
- 2423 W. HUNDRED ROAD, CHESTER, VA 23831
- 13300 RITTENHOUSE DR., MIDLOTHIAN, VA 23112
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.