Half of all Richmond Chipotle profits to go to Children’s Hospital Foundation

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today Richmonders are putting their money where their mouth is to help the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Chipotles throughout the area will be donating 50 percent of all sales to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

It’s the region’s only full-service children’s hospital.

Since 2010, the Children’s Hospital Foundation has pledged over $62 million to support the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
chipotle2

 

Participating locations:

  • 810 W. GRACE ST., RICHMOND, VA 23220
  • 10 N NANSEMOND ST., TENANT D, RICHMOND, VA 23221
  • 4930 W. BROAD ST., RICHMOND, VA 23230
  • 7106 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, SUITE A, RICHMOND, VA 23225
  • 7000 FOREST AVE, SUITE 900, RICHMOND, VA 23230
  • 9200 STONY POINT PARKWAY, RICHMOND, VA 23235
  • 8955 STAPLES MILL ROAD, RICHMOND, VA 23228
  • 1070 VIRGINIA CENTER PARKWAY, GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059
  • 11440 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, RICHMOND, VA 23235
  • 10501 W. BROAD ST., GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
  • 10501 W. BROAD ST., GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
  • 11728 W. BROAD ST., RICHMOND, VA 23233
  • 2423 W. HUNDRED ROAD, CHESTER, VA 23831
  • 13300 RITTENHOUSE DR., MIDLOTHIAN, VA 23112

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.