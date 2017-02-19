Half of all Richmond Chipotle profits to go to Children’s Hospital Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today Richmonders are putting their money where their mouth is to help the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Chipotles throughout the area will be donating 50 percent of all sales to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

It’s the region’s only full-service children’s hospital.

Since 2010, the Children’s Hospital Foundation has pledged over $62 million to support the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.



Participating locations:

810 W. GRACE ST., RICHMOND, VA 23220

10 N NANSEMOND ST., TENANT D, RICHMOND, VA 23221

4930 W. BROAD ST., RICHMOND, VA 23230

7106 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, SUITE A, RICHMOND, VA 23225

7000 FOREST AVE, SUITE 900, RICHMOND, VA 23230

9200 STONY POINT PARKWAY, RICHMOND, VA 23235

8955 STAPLES MILL ROAD, RICHMOND, VA 23228

1070 VIRGINIA CENTER PARKWAY, GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059

11440 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, RICHMOND, VA 23235

10501 W. BROAD ST., GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060

11728 W. BROAD ST., RICHMOND, VA 23233

2423 W. HUNDRED ROAD, CHESTER, VA 23831

13300 RITTENHOUSE DR., MIDLOTHIAN, VA 23112

