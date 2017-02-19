Former NASA astronaut to speak at Sweet Briar College graduation

SWEET BRIAR, Va. (WRIC) — Sweet Briar College says former NASA astronaut Kathryn Thornton will deliver the keynote address at the college’s graduation in May.

The all-female liberal arts college will hold its 108th commencement on May 13, 2017.

Thornton made four space flights between 1989 and 1995. A physicist, she holds a master’s and doctorate degree from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.

She is now director of the aerospace engineering program and a professor in the mechanical and aerospace engineering department at the University of Virginia.

