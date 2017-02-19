Family of 6 displaced after house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Echo Ave early Sunday morning for a house fire.

Crews arrived to flames coming from the roof of the home. A mother and her five children are now without a home.

Officials are not sure if the family was at home at the time of the fire or if they had to escape the fire.

The family dog was killed in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

