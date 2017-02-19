Double shooting investigation underway in south Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are on the scene of a double shooting that happened in south Richmond.
The shooting happened near the Hillside Court community, in the 1300 block of Drewry Street.
Two people were shot, a woman with nonlife-threatening injuries and a man with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect nor motive information is available at this time.
