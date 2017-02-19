Colonial Heights Lions Club raising money for eyecare

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Lions Club is making sure everyone can see clearly.

Saturday night they held a bowling tournament for 16 teams; each paying $100 to participate.

The proceeds all went towards giving eye exams and glasses to people in the community who cannot otherwise afford them.

8News spoke with Ugonma Nwaohuocha who helped plan the event.

“We do a lot of fundraising to raise money so we can help more people get free eye exams and also get glasses … and just to help the community and whatever they might need,” Nwaohuocha said.

There were also door prizes, a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction.

