6,000 square foot mansion goes up in flames in Fairfax County, Va.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (ABC News) — Towers of black smoke were visible across Washington, DC and Maryland yesterday, the result of a mansion fire that took place in Northern Virginia.

Fire gutted the 6,000 square foot home, nestled in a neighborhood not far from the CIA headquarters.

Crews were on the scene within minutes early Saturday morning dousing the flames, but it took almost 20 minutes to tackle the flames from ladders with water from a hydrant half a mile away.

“It takes time to get hose lines laid out over 2,000 feet,” Fire Chief Bowers told ABC News reporters.

Nearly ten propane tanks sitting near the house threatened to make matters worse.

“The firefighters had to direct cooling those tanks as well as suppressing the fire in order to try to gain some type of control of the fire,” Bowers said.

The house is owned by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

Everyone, including two dogs escaped the mansion safely after smoke alarms made them aware of the fire.

“Thank goodness this house had smoke alarms and they worked and they alerted the occupants who were here,” Bowers said.

The mansion was a total loss.

Fire investigators won’t know what caused the blaze until an investigation has been completed.

