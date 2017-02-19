2 injured after jumping out of window during apartment fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are hurt after jumping from a burning apartment building to escape a fire in Richmond.

Fire crews were called to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard to fight the apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke visible from the apartment. It only took fire crews about 10 minutes to have the fire under control.

The extent of the injuries of the two people who jumped from the window is unclear at this time.

Fire officials don’t know how severe the fire was, it is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

