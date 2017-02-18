Va. middle school teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery involving 2 students

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – Police have charged a middle school teacher in Falls Church with aggravated sexual battery of two students.

Thirty-six-year-old Jose Daniel Estrada of Clifton is being held in the Arlington County jail.

Police said Friday that Estrada was removed from his assignment as a math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School last month after one of the alleged victims came forward.

Police said they are aware of two female victims and believe there may be others. Their investigation is ongoing.

