Transformer fire evacuates south Richmond UPS freight building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews responded to the scene of a transformer fire Saturday afternoon at the UPS freight building on the city’s southside.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. when a transformer blew in the 1000 block of Semmes Avenue causing smoke to emit, but few flames.

Workers were inside the building when the fire began but promptly evacuated.

No people were injured during the evacuation or in fighting the fire.

