The Sherod family is the rivalry within the VCU-UR rivalry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ed Sherod is a name VCU fans know well, and he should be. He is a local basketball legend and a VCU Hall of Famer.

Nick Sherod is a name VCU fans will likely grow to strongly dislike over the next four years. The younger Sherod is a freshman for the Richmond Spiders.

At the first game between VCU and Richmond this season on February 1st, Ed sat in the University of Richmond section wearing a black shirt and hoping Nick scored dozens while his Rams still got the win. He says he’s still getting used to cheering when a Spider scores, even if it is his grandson.