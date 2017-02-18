Richmond group gets funding to bring historic cemetery back to life

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A local group is working to bring a historic cemetery back to life. Members of the Christian Leadership Initiative have been restoring Richmond’s East End Cemetery for the past 3.5 years.

The cemetery is sixteen acres of sacred land where many of Richmond’s history makers have been laid to rest.

“There is so much to be discovered here. This is an outdoor archive of the African American experience in Richmond and this nation and it is at risk,” said Brian Palmer.

Members of the Richmond Christian Leadership Initiative told 8News the cemetery has been neglected for years.

“Families moved away especially like in the 30s during the Depression when their was Black migration to the north where the jobs were. Families that were coming out and taking care of their graves stop doing that,” said Site Coordinator, John Schuck.

“By the mid-70s White cemeteries opened to everybody. We don’t know this for sure, but speculation is people figured: why be buried in this old overgrown cemetery when I can be buried in the nicely maintain cemetery like Oakwood, Hollywood, or Forest Lawn … you know, any of those? Families are coming back and maintaining the plots now that we have got them uncovered,” Schuck added.

The cemetery is located at 80 Evergreen Road in Richmond. On-site garbage containers are filled to capacity. Volunteers from as far as Oregon and Boston can be seen raking and cutting weeds. Small children even pitch in hauling debris in wagons.

“We are really restoring this place to that public consciousness,” Justin Curtis said. “It has taken off. We have uncovered 2200 grave markers so far out of 13,000 that probably out here.”

“This is a piece of our community history. If we choose to embrace it, it will teach us so much more about ourselves. So come on out,” Palmer said.

While some graves like Estelle Ford’s are in good condition, others are not. Volunteers say funding to keep up the cemetery has posed problems.

“The bill that just passed, HB 1547, will [provide] ongoing funding for maintenance of these cemeteries,” Schuck said. “First we had a grant of $400,000 from the Virginia Outdoor Foundation in the middle of last year and that is going towards putting easements on the property, and conservation easements. It is also going to be used to actually acquire both of these cemeteries. They are both privately owned right now,” Schuck added.

It is a small victory toward a vision to preserve Richmond’s history.

“We are revealing a part of Richmond that really has not been told very well,” Palmer said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.