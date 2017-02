LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets (17-8) had a chance to take home the ODAC regular season title Saturday evening but saw it fade away in a loss at Lynchburg, 84-74.

Guilford lost during the week opening the door for the Jackets to perhaps steal it back after leading the conference a majority of the season.

Macon was led by Glen Allen’s Grayson Midulla with 21 points, Lynchburg’s Zack Burnett had a game high 30 points.