No injuries reported in overnight vacant house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County fire officials responded to and contained a vacant house fire around midnight Saturday.

The fire happened in the 3400 block of East River Road and crews cleared the scene by 2:30 a.m.

Because the house was vacant, no people were displaced by the fire. Also, no fire personnel were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.

