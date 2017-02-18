More people stepping up to pay off lunch balances at Texas schools

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A random act of kindness from a couple in the Pflugerville area in Texas triggered other people to pay it forward as well.

Earlier this month, a couple walked into Pflugerville Independent School District’s Rowe Elementary School and offered to write a check to pay off all the students’ lunch balances. They had seen a story on the news about someone who paid off student lunch balances and wanted to do the same for the campus of 960 students. “I was blown away,” said the school’s Principal Ben O’Connor. “I go, ‘are you kidding me?’”

After seeing Nexstar affiliate KXAN’s story about the anonymous couple, several other people decided to do a good deed as well. The district says some Good Samaritans raised more than $2,000 to help pay off all the outstanding lunch balances at Murchison Elementary, Dessau Elementary, Park Crest Middle, Pflugerville Middle and Highland Park Elementary School.

Todd Bruder says he and a neighbor gathered the money for the most recent donation. Bruder says he’s a disabled veteran and he still wanted to serve in his community in his own way.

“I wanted to continue to serve and this is the best way I know how. It takes a village to raise a child in my humble opinion,” Bruder said. “Our country is experiencing trying times and the simplest gestures can have the greatest impact. I’ve lived in Pflugerville my entire life and this community is very important to me.”

The district says there is also at least one additional request for another school that was made recently. Bruder says he is still collecting money for future donations here.

