Man arrested after crashing motorcycle during police chase

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police said that they have arrested a man who sped away when they tried to pull him over for a traffic infraction in the county’s east end Saturday afternoon.

Police said that when they tried to pull Evan Gregory over for running a stop light on his motorcycle, he fled from them at high speeds. After a short pursuit, Gregory wrecked the motorcycle.

He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was later apprehended.

Police say the accident occurred in the 2000 block of Charles City Road, not far from Richmond International Airport.

Gregory was uninjured in the wreck, but he has been charged with failing to stop at the stop light and with felony eluding police.

Police did not report any additional charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

