HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Middle School students are sharing their love for reading with students in the first-grade class.
Students from Holman Middle School visited Ratcliffe Elementary’s first-grade class to read them a book. Then, first graders read a book they’d been practicing for the middle-schoolers.
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders x
Latest Galleries
-
Workers evacuated due to UPS freight transformer fire
-
Workers evacuated due to UPS freight transformer fire
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
PHOTOS: Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
-
PHOTOS: Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
-
PHOTOS: Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
-
PHOTOS: Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
Send us your ideas for Positively Richmond.
Email photos, videos and ideas to iReport8@wric.com.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.