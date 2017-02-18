Foundation aims to inspire youth to be business leaders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Youthpreneur is a new foundation aimed at inspiring young people in the Richmond area to be business leaders, entrepreneurs and politicians.

Elijah Pullings, a senior at Monacan High School started the organization.

He said the meeting that the group held today focused on business, financial literacy and on putting leadership skills to the test.

“We want to be able to come together, share our ideas, strategies on how to execute and game plan,” Pullings said.

Saturday’s event took place at 6000 Woolridge Road in Midlothian.

Guest speakers attended, and the group went over their plan for the forthcoming year.

