Caroline County man missing, believed endangered

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa Jr. is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who is believed to be endangered.

45-year-old Shawn Garrett was last seen Friday at his home in the Lake Land’Or sub-division in Caroline County.

Authorities believe Garrett walked away from his home.

Garrett suffers from a medical condition and may be in need of emergency assistance.

Police said that he left his cellular phone and other personal belongings in his house when he left.

Anyone with any information about Garrett’s whereabouts should call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804-633-5400.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

