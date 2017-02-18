75-year-old woman airlifted from cruise ship off NC coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The US Coast Guard hoisted a 75-year-old woman from a cruise ship 110 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras Saturday morning.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki told 8News affiliate WAVY that the woman had gone into diabetic shock on board the Royal Cruise ship Anthem of the Sea just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

A Coast Guard helicopter and an HC-130 airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City responded to assist the woman.

The helicopter lowered a rescue basket down to the cruise ship and then hoisted the woman from the deck. She was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. There is no word on her condition or identity.

