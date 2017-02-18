1 dead in fatal motorcycle wreck in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are investigating the death of a woman in a motorcycle accident in which the person she was following turned suddenly in front of her.

The incident happened as the two different motorcycles were traveling southbound on a road in Prince William County, when the male driver, Robert James Potts, applied a hard brake in an effort to make a turn. The second motorcyclist, Nella Sacra, was following closely behind the first motorcycle and was unable to stop, causing a collision.

Sacra sustained head trauma and was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Potts suffered minor injuries from the accident.

Both riders knew one another.

Police later determined that alcohol and speed were considered factors in the crash and Potts has since been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Additional charges are pending.

