In 2011 when she was teaching at Dudley Primary School, her world was turned upside down. She was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

“Throughout my whole experience with that, I missed being in the classroom but I felt like I was still there,” Jones said. “The parents and teachers of Dudley and Graham Intermediate, just the Bluefield, Virginia community as a whole was so supportive.”

After treatment, she returned to work in 2013. The cancer eventually returned and in 2015, she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time. Jones made a second comeback in April of 2016 and is now cancer-free once again.

“I hope that in the process of me coming back and teaching, or as the children have seen me going through what I’ve gone through, I can make an impact on someone’s life for the better,” Jones said.

The principal at Graham Intermediate, Todd Baker expressed his admiration for Jones.

“I would definitely call her a hero,” Baker said.

Jones said she owes it all others.

“I have a wonderful group of students. I am back doing what I love. I feel that God has put me here for a reason,” she said.

Jones was named 2016 Teacher of the Year for southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia. She graduated from Bluefield College in 2008.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.