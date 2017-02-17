Suspicious death investigation underway in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Henrico County.

Henrico Police said they responded to the 300 block of Briar Lane just after 11 p.m. on Thursday to investigate the suspicious death.

No other details of the situation were released. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should please contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

