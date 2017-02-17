Summary of Virginia’s anti-gang legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has passed several laws to fight gang violence throughout the years.

In the commonwealth, gang activity is considered a class five felony. If the participant is a juvenile, it’s a class four felony.

In 2000, The General Assembly passed a law which defines a gang as “a group of three or more people with an identifying name or symbol that intends to commit and commits criminal acts.”

In 2004, Virginia made gang recruitment a crime.

In 2005, lawmakers enhanced the penalty for any gang committed within a thousand feet of a school zone.

