Richmond schools works with students and parents on gang issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools said it’s “Family and Community Engagement” (FACE) office works with students on gang issues.

Over the past two years, they have presented assemblies and parent workshops.

When gang activity is suspected, “FACE” works with Richmond Police to make parents aware.

A 2010 study by the Office of Juvenile Justice found 45 percent of high school students and 35 percent of middle school students said gangs are in their schools.

City Council Member Kim Gray said during her 8 years on the Richmond School Board she saw an increase in gang activity every year.

“What we saw was an escalation in the violence,” Gray said. “Because if two guys just had a regular beef over a girlfriend for instance, it would be two guys fighting. But if there were two guys from rival areas and rival gang affiliations, we would see massive fights. We would have to call a code red, call in all the law enforcement available and break up these massive fights.”

