Police make contact with suspected puppy killer; reward offered

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police on Friday provided us with an update on Brandon Gillie, the man wanted in Petersburg for torturing and killing young puppies. 8News first brought you the story in January.

Because of our story, police say they have talked to Gillie but still have no idea where he is. Police had hoped this was the lead they had been waiting for, but he is still on the run.

“Right after this news story aired, it got shared all over the United States and soon after we received a call from Brandon Gillie himself talking about possibly turning himself in,” Detective Thomas Ewers with the Petersburg Police Department said.

Police had hoped they had finally found a way to get Gillie help and protect anyone else from being hurt.

“That was actually two days after the news story aired, it quickly got spread all the way down the east coast and as far out as California,” Ewers said.

With all the attention our story had caused, Gillie felt like he had nowhere to hide. But there was one problem.

“He did not give his location or where he was or which police station he would turn himself into,” Ewers explained.

It has now been nearly three weeks since Gillie made contact with police and he still has yet to show his face at any police station.

“Since that night we haven’t had any more contact with him,” Ewers said. “We’ve been working closely with his family who have been very helpful.”

Police still call this the most gruesome case of animal cruelty they’ve ever seen. During our interview last month, Detective Ewers described exactly what happen.

“He cut their bodies open, and when he cut their bodies open, he also tried to glue it back together,” Ewers explained to 8News.

A resident has created a GoFundMe page to collect reward money. That resident wishes to remain anonymous, but police have been in contact with them and hope the reward will bring new information.

“Something could snap and this could end up being a potentially dangerous situation,” Ewers said.

That resident has already pledged $1500 of their own money. If you would like to donate, click here.

Again the creator of the page is listed as John Doe, police do say the person responsible has been in contact with them but also stress the reward is not police funded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

