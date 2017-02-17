Petersburg mother wants justice for son killed in gang

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fear of retaliation has caused many crimes across the state to go unsolved. One Petersburg mother said more than 20 people saw her son get gunned down and none came forward.

All that Demetra Taylor has left of her son now are photos and a makeshift memorial at the spot Delmirrio Murdock was shot and killed back in 2015.

“I got a call saying my son was laying dead in the street,” Taylor said. “We’re just killing people, we know in the community and everybody is affected.”

Police and family said 20 people witnessed the crime, but the only people willing to talk to police were Taylor and one other person.

A man was arrested and charged with the murder, but he was found not guilty. No one has been held responsible.

Taylor said too many communities in Virginia live in fear of what would happen if they are caught talking to police.

“Gangs are to blame,” Taylor said. “I think us not holding our children responsible for their actions are to blame.”

While there may never be justice for her son, Taylor hopes her story can save another family from the same fate.

“Let’s go home and talk to our children and our nephews and tell them to put the guns down,” Taylor said. “But if you see something like that, you’ve got to say what you saw.”

Want more Gang Life: Virginia at War? Click here for complete coverage.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.