Man charged after scheme to set off bombs in East Coast Target stores

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A man’s scheme to get rich quick by setting off bombs in Targets has been foiled.

According to arresting documents, Mark Barnett offered a family member $10 thousand to put bombs hidden in packaged food in Targets in each state along the East Coast.

The 48-year-old allegedly gave the family member gloves, a mask, a license plate cover and travel money. Barnett wasn’t able to place the bombs himself because he is on probation for several felonies and wears an ankle monitor.

The family member Barnett contacted took the bombs to police, who then apprehended Barnett.

Federal prosecutors say he thought bombings would make Target’s stock prices fall, so he could buy shares at a low price then make a large profit when the stocks went back up.

