Goochland Sheriff warns about blackmail scam claiming infidelity

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s office is warning about a scam being used to illegally obtain money and cause unnecessary conflicts within families.

Deputies say letters have been sent to residents, accusing the recipient of infidelity, threatening to share the secret and demanding money in exchange for silence. The letter includes a bitcoin address where the recipient can send the money. The sheriff’s office says these letters are fake, and recipients should not send money or think a family has done anything wrong based on such a letter.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.