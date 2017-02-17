Boy, 13, killed in ATV crash in Pittsylvania County

CHATHAM, Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has died after an ATV crash in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that 13-year-old Christopher Bowden was riding as a passenger on the ATV when it ran off the side of a driveway and struck a tree Thursday evening.

Bowden, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

It is unclear whether the boy who was driving the ATV was injured.

