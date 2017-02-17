Adopt a Furry Friend: Danny

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Danny.

Danny is a 7-year-old male who enjoys being around friends and getting a lot of attention. The Richmond SPCA says he’s a big sweetheart and can’t wait to meet his future family.

“Danny loves finding warm beds to nap in but would prefer to set up camp nearby friends so he can soak up all the love and praise he can get,” Danny’s bio reads.

Visit this handsome man at the Richmond SPCA located at 2519 Hermitage Road. For more information on Danny, click here.

