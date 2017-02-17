Chesterfield Police: 3 arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three suspects have been arrested and charged in the police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that occurred in Chesterfield Thursday afternoon.

Authorities tell 8News that at about 10:45 a.m., an officer was in the area of the Meadowdale Shopping Center when he encountered a stolen vehicle occupied by several males.

“The officer began following the vehicle, and the vehicle sped off. The officer pursued the vehicle, which traveled onto Chippenham Parkway,” Chesterfield Police PIO said. “The vehicle exited Chippenham Parkway onto Hull Street Road and headed east into the City of Richmond.”

According to police, the vehicle ultimately stopped in a cul-de-sac and the four occupants then fled on foot. Three of the four occupants were apprehended nearby by police. One of the suspects threw a gun away while fleeing, but the gun was recovered.

The vehicle, a 2014 GMC Terrain, was stolen from the 12200 block of Swift Crossing Drive in Chesterfield during the overnight hours from Feb. 11-12, police say.

Marcus C. Lee Jr., 23, of the 5000 block of Bryce Lane in Richmond, was arrested and charged with eluding police and grand larceny. Damarcus K. Gregory, 20, of the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying concealed weapon – 1st offense. Diamonte M. Russell, 19, of the 4100 block of Clarkson Road in Richmond, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

