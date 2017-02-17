2017 had the third warmest month for January on record

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, January 2017 was the third warmest month on record across the world.

According to The National Centers for Environmental Information, January’s average global temperature was 1.58 degrees above the 20th century average of 53.6 degrees. This was the third highest for January behind 2016 and 2007, the highest and second highest respectively.

Overall, 2016 was the second warmest year on record across the United States. And after some cooler more seasonable weather recently, temperatures will be warming back up this weekend.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.