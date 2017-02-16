YouthPreneur Foundation looking for young leaders, entrepreneurs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new foundation aims to inspire young people in the area to be future world leaders. The first event will be held this weekend — and it’s not too late to join.

It’s called YouthPreneur Foundation. Elijah Pullings, a senior at Monacan High School, is the director.

He says it’ll focus on business, financial literacy and leadership. He also says it’ll allow participants to put their skills to the test.

They’re looking for others to join the group.

“People that want to be entrepreneurs, supervisors, executives — just leaders in any form. Even politicians,” said Pullings.

Pullings says it’s about networking and learning about other perspectives.

“We want to be able to come together, share our ideas, strategies on how to execute and game plan,” he said. “Together we’ll be able to accomplish more things.”

YouthPreneur Foundation is having its first meet and greet this weekend. They’ll have guest speakers and share their plan for 2017.

It’s happening at noon on Saturday, February 18 at 6000 Woolridge Road in Midlothian.

For more information, check out the YouthPreneur website by clicking HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.